True meaning of fasting during Lent goes far beyond skipping dessert, says Georgia evangelist

Fasting during Lent has a much deeper meaning than simply giving up dessert or snacks, an evangelist told Fox News Digital.

"When we fast, we're practicing an ancient discipline designed by God to draw us near to Him through surrender," John Heerema, CEO of Biglife, told Fox News Digital. Heerema lives in Atlanta.

Biglife is a ministry dedicated to "reaching lost souls by shining Christ’s light into the world’s darkest places," its website indicates, and has a presence in over 160 countries.

In scripture, fasting is done for many reasons: for mourning, as an act of seeking wisdom and guidance, and for empowerment in the face of temptation, said Heerema.

"When we look at fasting in scripture, two common themes emerge," he said.

The first theme is that "disciplined fasting means practicing humility before God," said Heerema.

"As Jesus says, fasting is meant to be private because His focus was on the eternal mindset of fasting to unite ourselves to the Father through the act of surrender, not the admiration and sympathy that the scribes and Pharisees chased after."

Fasting, Heerema said, "teaches us to let go of inward selfishness and rely solely on upward providence."

And "by allowing God to sustain our needs, we're experiencing the freedom [that] Christ describes in Matthew," he said.

The second theme, Heerema told Fox News Digital, is that the act of fasting invokes the Holy Spirit.

This is seen in both the Old and New Testaments.

"When Daniel committed himself to fasting, an angel of the Lord appeared to him to empower him. When the apostles committed themselves to fasting, the Holy Spirit spoke to the group and launched Paul's and Barnabas' mission."

Heerema continued, "Then, the group prayed and fasted again before sending them on their mission to Cyprus. An 84-year-old prophetess named Anna committed herself to prayer and fasting, then met the Messiah she had been waiting for face to face and was immediately empowered to share the good news of Jesus Christ with others."

When Christians fast, they should really think about their reasons for doing so, said Heerema.

"Are we expecting the Holy Spirit to move in mighty ways like these? Are we just hoping to be more aware of God throughout our day — or do we have faith that the Spirit will clarify God's will and empower us to act obediently?" he said.

If people are fasting "to lose a few pounds," they are going about it the wrong way, he said.

This mentality would mean people aren't "opening ourselves to the expectation that when we commit ourselves to prayer and fasting, God transforms our hearts and minds to become more like Him."

With Christ's resurrection, "now is the time for us, His disciples, to commit ourselves to fasting and rid ourselves of our stubbornness to anticipate His arrival," said Heerema.

"When we fast, may we be reminded that we aren't just ‘giving up dessert for Lent’ — we are wholly, humbly and obediently surrendering our entire selves to our mighty Creator and inviting Him to guide our every step!"

