Here are 4 blessings people can receive during Lent, says California pastor

One California pastor said that while Lent can be considered a time of "bright sadness," it can also be the source of many spiritual blessings and gifts.

While it is common for many people to "give up" things for Lent, "in the Eastern Orthodox tradition, they have a different take," Pastor Wendell Vinson told Fox News Digital.

Vinson is senior pastor of Canyon Hills Assembly of God in Bakersfield, California, and co-founder of CityServe International, "a collaborative network designed to help local churches create greater impact and offer hope in the name of Jesus."

Lent, in the Eastern Orthodox Christian view, is referred to as a "bright sadness," said Vinson.

"Bright because it leads up to that turning point in all of creation when the resurrected Savior emerges from the tomb to redeem the world — yet sad given the incredible price that Christ had to pay for our redemption," he said.

The term "bright sadness" prompts Christians to "reflect on the real meaning of Easter," he said.

"Whether you are Catholic, Protestant or somewhere in between, a spirit of honest reflection is what Lent is all about," he said.

Vinson told Fox News Digital that there are four blessings he thinks Christians receive during the liturgical season of Lent: greater appreciation, greater humility, greater alignment with God's will, and greater gratitude.

"In Philippians 3:9-10, the Apostle Paul writes that he wants to ‘share [Christ’s] sufferings, becoming like Him in His death,’" said Vinson.

"Paul understood that humanity's debt was too great for anyone to ever pay off but for one divine, supernatural exception," he added.

During Lent, "the more we consider Christ’s atoning work on the cross, the less we take it for granted and the deeper our appreciation grows," explained Vinson.

While it may sound counter-intuitive, Vinson believes that people will achieve more in their lives by growing in humility.

"In James 4:6 we learn that ‘God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.’ And in Philippians 2:8-9, we learn that Jesus ‘humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death of the cross. Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name, which is above every name,''" he said.

A reflection on these verses and Christ's example "should encourage humility in all of us," he said.

The night before He was crucified, Jesus agonized in the garden of Gethsemane, fully aware of what was about to happen.

Despite this, His prayer "was for perfect alignment with God's will."

This, said Vinson, should be "an example we should all strive to follow as Easter approaches."

As Lent continues and Easter draws nearer, "reflection on the purpose of Lent should lead to a greater sense of gratitude," said Vinson, noting that in Colossians 2:13, St. Paul states, "You were dead in your sins."

Added Vinson, "Without Easter, we’re without hope. Lent is the lead-up to the great celebration of Jesus’ resurrection. It reminds us that hope is alive. And for this, we can be grateful."

Lent, said Vinson, "really is a time for ‘bright sadness.’"

"We are sad because our Savior had to suffer and die. But this Lenten season, my prayer is that all would graciously receive these four precious gifts, letting joy shine brightly because we know resurrection Sunday is coming," he said.

