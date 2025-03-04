Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Lifestyle Newsletter

Traveler's 'rude' airplane seat swap request sparks reactions on social media

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
seat swapping split

A flight passenger (not pictured) posted on Reddit about a recent encounter with a seat-switcher that led others to weigh in about seat-swapping etiquette.  (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'POOR BEHAVIOR' A flight passenger took to Reddit to share a recent encounter with a fellow traveler, leading to questions surrounding seat-switching etiquette.

EGG-CITING – First Lady Melania Trump has announced the return of the White House Easter Egg Roll, which will take place on the South Lawn on April 21.

COME ONE, COME ALL Booking.com has recognized the "most welcoming cities" in America. See if your home city made the list.

kind people on vacation

Check out the top five cities that Booking.com is calling the "most welcoming" destinations in America, making these places hot spots for traveling families. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS – From comfy clothes to noise-canceling headphones and the right phone charger, these items could help you chill out while you're cruising. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals