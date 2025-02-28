Melania Trump announces return of White House Easter Egg Roll

First lady Melania Trump has announced that preparations are underway for this spring’s White House Easter Egg Roll.

The beloved tradition — now marking its 147th year — dates back to Rutherford B. Hayes’ presidency in 1878, according to the White House website.

Before that time, egg rolls were banned on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol due to an uptick in popularity that caused landscape concerns, the same source stated.

That year, a group of bold children walked up to the White House gate hoping to be allowed to play their egg-rolling games there.

President Rutherford B. Hayes told the guards to let the children enter — which began the annual tradition of Easter Monday on the White House grounds.

This year, the event will be held on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21.

"The president and first lady look forward to continuing this entertaining tradition and making it a truly memorable experience for all," the White House said in a statement.

The planning of the egg roll typically falls to the first ladies, with each woman incorporating her own tastes and interests into the event.

Some past additions to the festivities included roping off part of the lawn for dancing and introducing the traditional egg roll races, according to the White House website.

Each year, the children who attend receive souvenir wooden eggs as a commemorative piece to take home.

Tickets are free and can be requested through an online lottery that opens March 4 and ends March 10.

The winners will be announced on March 18.

​​The event is open to families with children aged 13 and younger.