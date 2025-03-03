Flight passenger says woman squatted in man's seat before offering to swap near a baby

As flyers see a rise in seat squatters on airplanes, other travelers believe that negotiating a swap is a better alternative to robbing assigned seats.

Still, it appears not everyone agrees with swapping, as one Reddit user questioned the "etiquette" behind asking someone to switch seats on a plane.

The user posted to the sub-thread r/unitedairlines to share a recent encounter he or she witnessed on a flight.

"Just now an older woman sitting next to me moved herself 2 rows up from 14E to 12C next to her adult daughter and grandchild during boarding," the user, who claimed to be flying United Airlines, wrote.

"It was announced a full flight so while the seat was empty the family knew someone was coming for it."

The passenger who moved up the row, eventually asked the correct passenger to swap seats — giving the "massive dude" the choice to either take an aisle seat next to a baby, or a middle seat.

The Reddit user estimated the passenger was 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and noticed that he appeared irritated by the request, but opted for the middle seat.

"To me, moving your seat ahead of time and then asking for the swap is really rude, especially when it’s a downgrade," the user wrote.

"Only thing I can see on the other side of the coin is maybe grandma next to baby avoids crying and a better ride for the plane. Still though, seems like poor behavior to me."

The Redditor updated the post, stating that the flight attendants aboard had intervened and apologized to the passenger who swapped seats and even offered him a free snack box and drinks.

"Upon landing I think mom felt guilty…She was very loudly talking about how he didn’t have to move if he didn’t want to but didn’t actually directly thank him or show any shame. Very odd person," the user wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to United Airlines and the original Reddit poster for comment.

Other users commented on the thread to share their thoughts about seat-swapping etiquette.

"When you tolerate a seat-snatcher you are encouraging them to repeat their misbehavior in the future," one Reddit user commented.

"I'd be less inclined to swap with someone if they did a "take first, ask later" to me, even if it's a fair swap. Even if it's a small upgrade I might say no. Taking without asking first is inconsiderate and deserves pushback," another person wrote.

"Simple answer: there is no etiquette for a seat swap. They should have purchased the seat or shut up," another Redditor commented.

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall previously told Fox News Digital that "no one has the obligation to switch their seat."

"The person making the request has no right to expect [this], or make a scene when they don’t get their way," Randall said.

Randall said that it's OK to request to switch seats if done politely, but the request, no matter how polite, can still frustrate other passengers.

"Consider this: You may have more luck if a flight attendant makes the announcement or can offer to buy them a beverage or two, pay for airline extras, pay them cash/transfer funds," she added.