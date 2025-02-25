Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Traveler reveals how to outsmart seat squatters on flights

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
passenger-asked-to-move-seats-three-times

A flight passenger posted on Reddit (not pictured) to share which seats to book on an airplane in hopes of avoiding seat squatter encounters. A travel industry expert weighs in. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

FIGHT OR FLIGHT – A traveler is taking a unique stance on airplane seat squatters by encouraging others to test their luck in hopes of avoiding people who rob seats.

'DESSERT STOMACH' – Scientists recently determined why people always seem to have room for something sweet after eating a meal.

PLANE FEAR – Recent flight mishaps have travelers on edge as a man with aerophobia reassures people about airplane safety. A commercial pilot, who is also a psychotherapist, weighs in.

Brian Morris flight deck cards

Brian Morris of Utah, shown above, created "Flight Deck: Fear Of Flying Flash Cards," which he hopes will help others who have a fear of flying, as he does. (Flight Deck)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

HEALTHY HEART – Track your heart health easily with the help of these monitoring devices. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

