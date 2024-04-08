Total solar eclipse and unyielding faith: 'Light comes after the darkness'

"The eclipse," said pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, "is a beautiful picture and reminder of the light that comes after the darkness. Just like the stone that was rolled away from the tomb, and after His death, Our Savior rose from the dead as the light of the world."

Bradley is pastor at Grace Community Church outside Seattle — and offered thoughts to Fox News Digital on the occasion of the total solar eclipse taking place across North America on Monday, April 8.

From a faith perspective, he spoke about on "why the eclipse is so intriguing."

"The 2024 eclipse has drawn attention on many levels. Some people are fascinated by the details and others are not interested. How far should we read into current events?"

Noted Bradley, "The last two eclipses are almost seven years apart and when you trace their paths across America, they form a cross … America does need to come home to God, but is the eclipse a major part of that call?"

The faith leader, also a husband and father, shared two key faith points of view about this spring's remarkable total solar eclipse taking place on Monday.

1. ‘God is always communicating with us’

"We have the Bible, which is a gift from God, and is living and active," said Bradley.

He noted that the Word of God "transforms lives."

"Every time you open up the pages of Scripture, God is speaking His love and truth with you. The Holy Spirit also communicates, guiding us to Jesus. The Holy Spirit is our comforter and convicts us of sin, so that we will return to God with all of our heart."

But what about the sky? "God does use celestial realities to both gain our attention and prepare us for a future work," said Bradley.

"For example, God told Abraham to look at the sky because His descendants will be numerous like the stars that are visible. The stars, in that sense, were a teaching tool to build up Abraham's faith and reveal God's promise. Creation testifies that God exists — and He is powerful."

2. ‘God wants us to be ready for the return of Jesus’

The pastor shared that "there will be a day when our attention will be drawn to the sky as Jesus returns as King of Kings and Lord of Lords."

He said that Jesus Christ, the Son of God, has kept every promise He has made. His track record is flawless."

Said Bradley, "There were over 500 witnesses of His resurrection, and the tomb is empty. He ascended into heaven and made it very clear that He is preparing a place for us."

To be encouraged, he recommended that people read the Gospel of John (14:1-3).

"God is good and has a plan to return and redeem."

"His first coming was in a manger as a baby — but His second coming is fierce and glorious. The return of Christ will be physical, visible and global (Matthew 24:27-31)."

He added that 1 Thessalonians 4:15-18 "provides more details about how we will meet the Lord when He returns."

Bradley said, "There is no better decision than choosing to follow Jesus, both daily and eternally. An eclipse has very little meaning compared to what our Savior will do — but it's a reminder of the One who has the final say."

He noted, "We can lift up our eyes with wonder to the Creator of heaven and earth, as every day we are one day closer to His return. Don't be discouraged, anxious or fearful — because God is good and has a plan to return and redeem."