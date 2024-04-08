Go Back
  • Published
    4 Images

    PHOTOS: Solar eclipse draws massive crowds throughout US

    See photos as Americans look to the sky to witness the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

  • People gather at Saluki Stadium, ahead of a total solar eclipse
    People gather at Saluki Stadium, ahead of a total solar eclipse in Carbondale, Illinois on Monday, April 8, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
  • A motorcycle cruises down the breakdown lane as solar eclipse seekers and drivers head north on Route 93 in heavy traffic hours before an afternoon total eclipse
    A motorcycle cruises down the breakdown lane as solar eclipse seekers and drivers head north on Route 93 in heavy traffic hours before an afternoon total eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Hooksett, New Hampshire. 
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa / AP Images
  • Crowds gather to watch the eclipse in Niagara Falls, New York
    Crowds gather to watch the eclipse in Niagara Falls, New York on Monday, April 8, 2024. The city sits within the path of totality for the rare, total solar eclipse.
    Matt Symons for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A matrix road sign displays a message for drivers about the solar eclipse
    A matrix road sign displays a message for drivers about the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Lackawanna, New York. 
    Adam Gray/Getty Images / Getty Images
