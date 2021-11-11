10 TikTok life hacks we leaned on in 2021

In 2020, TikTok was named the fastest growing app, and in 2021 it had reached over 1 billion users.

The video sharing platform has content for all viewers, but one major category of viral TikToks is "life hacks." The hashtag #Lifehack has over 53 billion views on TikTok, and these 10 videos made a big impact.

From cooking to cleaning to technology, we may have leaned on these hacks to live simpler, more organized lives — or at least were entertained while watching.

1. 5 easy hacks for around the house

This life hack video covers a bunch of ground — from extending the life of your batteries, to keeping produce fresh. @LindsayRoggenbuckgot over 300,000 likes on this video, and she offers many more on the rest of her account.

2. Cook an easy salmon dinner

This salmon and rice bowl isn't just a yummy, easy dish, but watch what happens when Emily puts the ice cube in the microwave. This hack took TikTok by storm in September, and people were mystified when the ice cube didn't melt. This is a quick meal and can double as an interesting science experiment for kids.

3. Eliminate bacon grease

Everyone loves bacon in the morning, but getting rid of that bacon grease can be messy. For this hack, you'll just need to put some tinfoil over your sink drain, pour the grease in, and wait for it to harden. Once the grease hardens, you can fold up the tinfoil and throw it away. The grease won't get everywhere or clog your drain.

4. Store espresso cups

When you have company over, some people like to serve coffee after dinner, but carrying all those little cups can be a struggle. Try this hack to compactly and safely transport four espresso cups with just one hand.

5. Use baking soda

Baking soda is something that can be found in most homes, but did you know it could be used to clean in addition to baking? Sprinkle it on carpets or rugs to clean and deodorize, or mix with dish soap to clean your sink. Plus, adding water to baking soda can clean pesticides off of produce.

6. 5 hacks from Mal Brame

Mal Brame is a lifestyle influencer based in Raleigh, North Carolina, who shares home and DIY hacks on TikTok. In this viral video, she shares five hacks for easy cleaning, hosting and storage.

7. Upgrade your lighting

Chandler Isaac, a TikToker from Los Angeles, shared this hack as part of her Boujee on a Budget series, where she shows followers how to upgrade the look of their homes without breaking the bank. Using a retractable lightbulb, she makes it easy to put a lamp in any part of your home, even if there’s no nearby outlet.

8. Keep your bathroom clean

Ninety-four thousand likes can't lie — these four cleaning hacks from @Mama_Mila_ show some pretty genius hacks for keeping your bathroom clean. No one likes cleaning toilets, but most of us like having a tidy bathroom, especially when guests are over. This video shows how to achieve an easy, but sparkling-clean bathroom.

9. Manage kids at the grocery store

Parents may be looking for ways to make life a little easier. The next time you're at the grocery store with little ones, try out this hack from @AtHomeWithShannon. Instead of lifting a child into the shopping cart, most carts will have a panel that you can push for them to climb into.

10. Access the internet wherever you are

This last hack can make working-on-the-go easier. @LaurenSelley is an expert on all things tech and in this viral video, she shows how to access wifi anytime, anywhere.