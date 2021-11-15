McDonald's worker reveals 6,400-item order seen in viral TikTok was prepared for Georgia prison

Somebody must have been really hungry.

A McDonald’s worker in Perry, Georgia, recently shared footage to TikTok showing a massive order that she said her restaurant received. To make the situation even more challenging, the order (which included thousands of sandwiches) was asked to be prepared in only a few hours, according to Brittani Marie Curtis.

Curtis posted the video to her TikTok page with the caption, "no lie, ya girl is tired!" In the video, she showed multiple boxes filled with burgers and chicken sandwiches.

According to Curtis, the order asked for 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDoubles (cheeseburgers) and 3,200 cookies. The customer also asked that it be ready in four hours.

While Curtis didn’t reveal how much the order cost, a commenter said that they did the math and the order likely cost more $7,000. Curtis wrote in the comments section of her video that the order was being prepared for "a local prison."

