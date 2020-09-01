Texas toddler is too happy to see her dad after school, falls while running toward him in adorable video

This toddler is falling head over heels for her family.

An adorable video has captured the moment a 2-year-old reunited with her dad and sister after a long day at school — including the part where she falls on her face while running to greet them after class.

The girl's father, Andrew Kruger, 36, took the video of his daughter Kylie when he and his older daughter Kamryn, 9, were picking up Kylie from school in Porter, Texas.

Kruger and Kamryn weren’t allowed to enter Kylie’s classroom because of coronavirus restrictions, so instead they waited for Kylie to come to them.

In the 35-second video, Kylie can be seen running down a long hallway wearing a pink skirt and a backpack, with her hair in a ponytail on the top of her head. She can even be heard panting with excitement as she made her way toward her family.

More than halfway down the hallway, however, the toddler falls, and Kamryn and Kruger can be heard chuckling from behind the camera. However, Kylie quickly gets up and continues running towards her dad, who tells her: “You’re OK.”

Eventually, Kylie makes it to her dad and sister. When she gets there, she lifts her arms toward her dad and hugs his leg.

“This is a daily occurrence for Kylie,” Kruger said, according to a statement obtained by Caters News.