Man plans 'Titanic'-inspired wedding proposal on replica of ship's grand staircase

Near, far, wherever you are!

A couple from Houston, Texas, is happily engaged after the groom-to-be popped the question in a Titanic-themed proposal at a Tennessee museum honoring the ill-fated luxury ocean liner.

On Saturday, Jeremy Brown asked his girlfriend of nearly six years, Mori Madrid, to be his wife during a visit to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, setting up a theatrical and romantic proposal that Jack Dawson surely would approve of.

Brown told Fox 17 that he and Madrid consider James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 1997 film to be one of their favorite movies, which ultimately inspired the sweet proposal – though it was his second try at asking for her hand in marriage. Brown had initially planned to propose to Madrid during a vacation to Aruba last year in front of his family, but his grandfather sadly passed away a month ahead of the trip, the station reports.

Starting anew, he dreamt up the idea of taking his lady love on a trip to the Smoky Mountains and popping the question at the Titanic museum.

Brown mapped out every detail for the big moment, from sporting the same tuxedo as Leonardo DiCaprio’s starring character to finding a replica of the sapphire and crystal “Heart of the Ocean” necklace for Madrid.

"You know how hard it was to keep that secret for that long?” he jokingly recalled, adding that the museum's management helped with his grand plan.

Madrid, under the impression that she had gotten dressed up to go to a fancy ball, was taken by surprise when her then-boyfriend presented her with a blindfold and asked her one of the film’s famous lines: “Do you trust me?”

He then escorted her to the Titanic museum, where an event coordinator named Christina guided Madrid through a foyer as music from the film played softly.

“I heard the music come on and thinking this is so beautiful. Once I opened my eyes I would be looking for Jeremy[.] I just wanted him close,” Madrid told Fox 17.

Removing the blindfold, her “Jack” was waiting at the top of an ornate, sweeping staircase — just like in the movie. as Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” theme rang out.

Overwhelmed, Madrid ascended the stairs to meet him, where Brown presented her with the necklace, and placed it on her neck.

Moments later, he dropped to one knee to propose.

“It was almost like being in the movie yourself. It was just amazing. It just made me feel like the movie,” Madrid said. “It was so beautiful and unique, this was so above!”

Video footage of the proposal was shared to the museum's Facebook page, where it has racked up over 1 million views and hundreds of comments, some of which described the scene as “beautiful,” and “fabulous."

“The sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. Jack does exist!” one wrote.

As for the rest of Madrid and Brown’s special night, they set out for a candlelight steak dinner and limo ride through the towns of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Fox 17 reports.

The pair are slated to tie the knot on Dec. 22 of this year, and have invited the museum event coordinator and her husband to their wedding.