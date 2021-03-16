Expand / Collapse search
Tinder giving free COVID-19 tests to users so they can meet up safely

The dating app giving 1,000 free mail-in tests to 500 Tinder matches

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Tinder wants to get its users back to in-person dating -- as long as it’s safe. 

The dating app announced Tuesday that it will be giving away 1,000 free COVID-19 tests to 500 Tinder matches so they can safely meet in person. 

For its giveaway, Tinder has partnered with Everlywell, a company that makes at-home tests -- including a mail-in COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit, which typically sells for $109, according to the website.

According to the announcement, more than 40% of Tinder users under the age of 30 said they hadn’t met up with a match in person in October last year. However, the phrase "Go on a date" hit a record high in U.S. Tinder users’ bios in February this year.

Tinder is giving away 1,000 free COVID-19 tests so its users can safely meet in person. (iStock)

"It seems with spring around the corner people are more ready than ever to invite their crush to meet up," the announcement said.

Starting March 20 at 7 p.m. ET, Tinder users in the U.S. will be able to claim a code for their free tests from the Tinder app, according to the announcement. Users will be able to request two tests -- one for themselves and one for their match.

The coronavirus tests will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis and will start shipping out on Monday, March 22, the announcement said.

Users can request two tests -- one for themselves and one for their match -- on Tinder, starting on March 20. (iStock)

"The pandemic has created no shortage of dating obstacles, but we think our members are pretty optimistic about getting back out there; January 3rd Swipe activity hit 3.4 billion, which was one of the busiest days of the entire pandemic," Nicole Parlapiano, Tinder’s vice president of marketing for North America, said in a statement. "We’re excited to be working with Everlywell to make it easier for our members to go and meet their matches safely."

According to Everlywell’s website, the coronavirus test kits require a "gentle lower nasal swab" and can be done at home. Users will ship their tests back to Everlywell’s lab and should get their results within 24 to 48 hours after the lab receives the sample.

According to Tinder’s announcement, Everlywell’s at-home coronavirus test kits have been authorized by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.