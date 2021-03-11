Dating app now lets singles declare vaccination status

Singles looking for love now have the option to declare their vaccination status.

San Francisco-based dating app Coffee Meets Bagel is adding a Vaccine Status to its dating profile this week allowing singles to declare if they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccination, the company announced Thursday.

Daters will be able to select from one of five responses to add to their dating profile: fully vaccinated, waiting on an additional dose, planning to get vaccinated, not getting vaccinated or prefer not to say, the company said. Users can edit responses at any time depending on their status.

Coffee Meets Bagel says a number of users have already been declaring if they’ve been inoculated in their profiles. The company says bios mentioning the word "vaccine" (or a variation of the word), were up 220% since October.

BUMBLE REVENUE UP 31% IN FIRST EARNINGS REPORT SINCE GOING PUBLIC

"We added this feature because we know COVID-19 is a serious issue for CMB daters. When we recently surveyed our daters, the majority (78%) say it would be a dealbreaker if their date does not seem to take COVID-19 seriously," Dawoon Kang, chief dating officer and co-founder of Coffee Meets Bagel told FOX News in an emailed statement.

Kang said 61% of users on the app said knowing their potential partner’s vaccination status was somewhat important to them, while 43% said they’re more likely to want to match with someone if that person mentions they’ve been vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"By adding a vaccine status to profiles, we wanted to make it easier for daters to have conversations around safety and make informed choices around when and who they want to meet up for date," Kang said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

And there may be more opportunities for vaccinated singles to meet up in a mask-less capacity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week announced fully vaccinated Americans can gather with others who have also been vaccinated indoors without wearing a face mask or social distancing, the guidance suggests.