Mom's Christian Advent toy sells out completely as faith revival sweeps America

With Americans decking the halls, one mother wants to help families remember the reason for the season.

Lillian Richey of Dallas, Texas, created "Finding Jesus," an interactive Christmas countdown activity that shares the Nativity story.

A plush Jesus doll and 24 puzzle pieces paired with scripture teach families about the birth of the Lord.

The "Finding Jesus" founder told Fox News Digital the idea came to her during a Bible study session.

"We were talking about how hard it is to keep the reason for the season in focus, how secular Christmas is with all the chaos."

A woman in her study group spoke about how her son would pick up the baby Jesus figurine from their porcelain Nativity scene, but would keep dropping him.

Richey went on, "She would be like, 'Where's Jesus?' And we all thought: Isn't that what we should be doing — trying to find Jesus instead of all these other things?"

She felt the Lord put the idea in her heart of helping kids to seek Jesus during Advent — rather than engaging in secular activities.

Richey launched the plush doll last year. Her small batch of 10,000 units promptly sold out.

"I wanted something that was easy, simple, all in one — not intimidating."

Richey added, "I wanted something that told the birth of Jesus [and] that was all scripture — there's no commentary from me. It's just God's word and just a way to keep the reason for the season in focus."

Richey also said she's seen many people wanting to get back to their faith.

"I think that people are searching for the feeling that God is inside of them."

Richey said she hopes the "Finding Jesus" kits help children and families in their journey toward a relationship with God — and that they keep strengthening that relationship.

"[Jesus] comes down and meets us right where we are — toys and all," she said.

Anyone can learn more, or purchase the item as a gift for loved ones, on Amazon.