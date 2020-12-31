TikToker posts boyfriend's devastating remark, claims it's a joke

A viral TikTok video about holiday heartbreak has been followed up with a strange twist.

TikTok creator Colbi Carlson, 18, from Minnesota shared a clip last week that shows her boyfriend allegedly making a rude comment as soon as she's out of earshot.

"As my boyfriend was leaving my house last night I heard him say something I wish I didn’t…" she wrote in an on-screen message. The video then cuts to doorbell footage — timestamped at 1:15 a.m. — that appears to show her boyfriend walking out the home with a male friend.

"You know what I want for Christmas?" Carlson’s boyfriend is recorded saying. "A new girlfriend,"

The video, which was captioned "merry christmas to me" and a sad face emoticon, attracted more than 30.8 million views.

Tens of thousands of comments flooded the post, most of which extended outrage and sympathy. Even major brands took notice of Carlson’s video, like the clothing retailer PacSun. And the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and other verified TikTok stars dropped comments that suggested she should break up with her boyfriend.

However, very few spotted the telling audio track she selected to accompany the video, which was titled: "THIS IS A JOKE - Colbi Carlson."

The young TikToker soon followed up her viral post with a strange video she directed towards her supporters.

"Hey guys. So, in regards to my last video, that was a complete joke," Carlson claimed. "I actually accidentally told him that he was a downgrade, so he said that back as a joke and apologized — like I was laughing."

"That picture of me crying [that was included with the video clip] was for something stupid from months ago," she continued. "And yeah, sorry for the confusion. Sorry for the hate, Cooper. I appreciate the support, though, if this were actually to happen."

Carlson added that she would share her boyfriend’s TikTok account in case social media users "want to apologize."

"But, yeah, he’s great," she said. "He didn’t do anything."

Viewers of Carlson’s second clip were more skeptical this time around, and voiced speculation about her being forced into making an apology video.

"DID HE FORCE YOU TO SAY THIS," the post’s top commenter wrote.

"He’s like holding her at gunpoint behind the camera," another TikTok user theorized, which received more than 52,600 likes.

"Wear a white shirt on your next video if it wasn’t a joke," a different user suggested.

Another concerned TikToker questioned the young couple’s relationship as a whole. "How do you ‘accidentally’ tell your boyfriend that he’s a downgrade?" the user asked. "That’s even more of a red flag than what he said."

Carlson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The 18-year-old has around 74,100 followers, while her other half only has 1,027 as of Thursday.