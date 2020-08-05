TikTok user stuffs his air fryer with random foods, becomes viral sensation

Just admit it: You need to know what happens to a Subway sandwich in the air fryer.

A TikTok user from Australia is going viral for air-frying pretty much everything he can fit inside the handy kitchen appliance, often while singing delightful jingles.

The user, known on the platform as “Air Fryer Guy,” has already amassed millions of views on his account, which chronicles his adventures in air-frying everything from bubble gum to instant ramen noodles. He's also not opposed to throwing something into the air fryer in the hopes of watching it explode, like a tomato.

Air Fryer Guy also likes to have a little fun with his followers, such as the time he put his Apple TV in the air fryer and ended up somehow creating a MacBook Pro. Or the time he claimed to have put his late grandfather’s watch in the air fryer only to accidentally summon his grandpa’s ghost.

"When I first got the air fryer I was kind of scared of it," Air Fryer Guy tells Fox News. "The settings and timing were very different to an oven or a microwave. It was almost like a 'magical' machine that can do anything. I figured that most people would feel the same way, so I started putting random things into it like money, potted plants and an Apple Watch. Just for a laugh."

That's not to say his videos aren't useful for serious home cooks, too. Among his sillier posts, the TikTokker shares tutorials for making an entire stack of pancakes at once, making air-fried ravioli, and baking a "cookie cake" from an entire roll of cookie dough.

"I really enjoy making these videos so if they go viral, that’s just a bonus," he said.

As of press time, however, Air Fryer Guy has yet to put another, smaller air fryer into his air fryer, thus sparing us all the uncertainty of what would happen in just such a scenario.