TikTokkers' Subway sandwich stunt goes viral, has users demand raise for employee

Some like it hot — really hot.

A pair of TikTokkers known as the “Cheeky Boyos” have pulled in 6.3 million views on their latest prank video, which involves going into a Subway restaurant and asking for the employee to toast their sandwich “until they make you stop.”

MAN BECOMES TIKTOK STAR FOR UNUSUALLY LONG THUMB

The viral video appears to have been based on a suggestion from a fan, who asked the Cheeky Boyos to “Go subway [sic] and get it toasted/heated until they make you stop.” Once the pair read the comment, one of them spits out his drink from the concept apparently being so hilarious.

The Subway location they visited was reportedly in Oklahoma.

As seen in the video, one of the Boyos orders a sandwich and asks for it toasted, repeatedly.

“You like it extra crispy?” the employee can be heard asking.

“I like it black,” the Boyo responds.

This back-and-forth about the toasting continues, assumingly pleasing viewers as the employee continues to ask, “More toasted?”

At one point, as the sandwich begins to blacken, the worker says “you got the fire department on speed dial, right?”

By the end of the video, the oven begins to smoke and the sandwich is practically charred. The prankster then films himself taking a bite as the bread disintegrates.

Though the Subway employee seems to go along with the silly stunt, those on TikTok were more alarmed.

“Um, you actually ate it?” one wrote, surprised.

“Bro you did NOT just eat that…we ain’t ask you to do alllll that,” another commenter wrote.

“I’m screaming,” one simply commented, seeming to mean the video was so funny they could not control their reaction.

Others suggested the Subway employee “deserves a raise” for being so accommodating to the odd request.

According to the pair’s TikTok profile, they go around the country performing stunts based on comments from their followers.

If you want a more appropriately toasted sandwich that won’t burn down your home – or bother a restaurant employee – here is a recipe for a tuna melt that you can probably make with ingredients you already have on hand.