Three Kettlebell Moves to Sculpt Your Arms

According to Wikipedia, kettlebells were originally used by Russian farmers to weigh crops. Nowadays, humanity has come up with a much more valuable use for them: sculpting Popeye-like arms.

Dennis Remorca of Remorca Fitness is an expert with kettlebells, and he has the triceps, biceps and delts to prove it. We were curious to learn a few of his weight-training secrets, so we stopped by Dennis' studio in New York to learn three of his favorite exercises for strengthening and toning our arms with kettlebells.

Watch the video above to follow along with his routine, but maybe change into a tank-top beforehand — we wouldn't want you to rip your shirt when your biceps start Popeye-ing out of your sleeves.