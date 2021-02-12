TikTok testing recipe-saving feature for food videos with Whisk

TikTok is making it easier for users to save and share food content.

The video-sharing social media platform is launching a test that will allow users to link to recipes they found on the Whisk app, Tech Crunch reported.

TikTok is piloting a new "see full recipe" button that will pop up on food videos, motivating viewers to not just drool over the food they see in a video, but potentially get cooking themselves, or save the recipe, according to Tech Crunch.

Users can tap the "see full recipe button" to be directed to Whisk, an app that allows users save and share recipes they find online, shop the ingredients list, or look at recipe photos. Food fans will also be able to pin their favorite recipes, like a Pinterest board.

The partnership comes on the heels of the social media app's viral baked feta pasta recipe video (aka "TikTok Pasta"), as well as older trends such as "cereal pancakes" and "frog bread."

With more consumers cooking at home during the pandemic, Whisky has expanded its recipe following to cater to at-home chefs.