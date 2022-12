<section><h2>Holiday quiz! How well do you know festive facts about the holiday season?</h2><p><h4>Test your knowledge of the holidays in this engaging, spirited quiz!</h4></p></section><section><h2><h1>If it's kept in an airtight container in a dark, cool place, a fruitcake can be reheated years after being baked — true or false?</h1></h2></section><section><h3><h1>Which famous department store created the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which state was the last one to declare Christmas a legal holiday?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>How long did it take Charles Dickens to write “A Christmas Carol”?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Who was the first president to put up an official White House Christmas tree?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The longest-running Santa Claus parade takes place in which state?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which country holds the record for largest floating Christmas tree in 2007 at nearly 279 ft. tall, according to Guinness World Records?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which holiday song was the first song ever played in space?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>The official U.S. Postal Service address for Santa Claus is 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888 — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>What year did the first Rockefeller Christmas tree go up?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Unmarried women in England have been known to eat which holiday treat for "good luck" in meeting a husband, according to tradition?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which of these names captures the popular holiday bar crawl every December in cities worldwide?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>It's tradition to go underneath mistletoe and hug friends you love — true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>In Ukraine, what creature is considered a symbol of good luck at Christmas?</h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1>When is National Candy Cane Day?</h1></h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2><p></p></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3><p></p></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3><p></p></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3><p></p></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3><p></p></section>

