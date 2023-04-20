On this day in history, April 21, 1836, Texans rout Mexican army on San Jacinto River: 'Remember the Alamo!'

In the Texan War for Independence, Texas militia, led by General Sam Houston, launched a surprise attack on this day in history, 1836, against the forces of Mexican General Santa Anna on the banks of the San Jacinto river.

"The Mexicans were thoroughly defeated and hundreds were taken prisoner, including General Santa Anna himself," according to History.com.

The events of the historic battle are archived in records.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 20, 1898, PRESIDENT WILLIAM MCKINLEY ASKS CONGRESS TO DECLARE WAR ON SPAIN

"Nine hundred and 10 Texas troops under Gen. Sam Houston attack approximately 1,200 Mexican troops under President Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto, located at the bend of the San Jacinto River and Buffalo Bayou, in present-day La Porte. Nine Texans are killed and 30 wounded," according to the archives of the University of Texas at Arlington.

The conflict between Texas and Mexico was complicated, historians have noted.

After gaining independence from Spain in the 1820s, Mexico welcomed foreign settlers to sparsely populated Texas, according to History.com.

A large group of Americans, led by Stephen F. Austin, settled along the Brazos River.

"The Americans soon outnumbered the resident Mexicans, and by the 1830s, attempts by the Mexican government to regulate these semi-autonomous American communities led to rebellion," the same site also notes.

By March 1836, "in the midst of armed conflict" with the Mexican government, Texas "declared its independence from Mexico," the site also shares.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO FOUGHT AND BLED AT THE ALAMO BUT LIVED TO TELL ITS HEROIC TALE: SLAVE JOE

Initially, the Texas volunteers suffered defeat against the forces of Santa Anna; General Houston’s troops were forced into an eastward retreat and the Alamo fell, History.com also says.

The Texans soon rallied, however, and prepared to launch another attack.

"We view ourselves on the eve of battle," Houston said, according to the Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library.

Houston continued, "We are nerved for the contest, and must conquer or perish. It is vain to look for present aid: None is at hand. We must now act or abandon all hope! Rally to the standard and be no longer the scoff of mercenary tongues! Be men, be free men, that your children may bless their father's name."

On April 21, 1836, Houston’s army surprised a Mexican force at San Jacinto, and Santa Anna, leader of the Mexican forces, was captured — bringing an end to Mexico’s effort to subdue Texas.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 15, 1865, PRESIDENT ABRAHAM LINCOLN PASSES AWAY

In the surprise attack, Houston led 900 troops to fight Santa Anna's 1,600 men.

Shouting, "Remember the Alamo!" the Texas Army won the battle at San Jacinto "in 18 minutes" and "secured Texas independence from Mexico," according to History.com.

Texas remained independent for nearly 10 years, becoming a state in 1845, that site notes.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 9, 1963, SIR WINSTON CHURCHILL DECLARED HONORARY US CITIZEN: ‘STEADFAST FRIEND’

"In exchange for his freedom, Santa Anna recognized Texas’s independence; although the treaty was later abrogated and tensions built up along the Texas-Mexico border," reports History.com.

Soon after, General Houston was elected president of the Republic of Texas, according to the Library of Congress.

He continued to serve as senator and governor of the state after Texas became part of the United States.

In 1845, the U.S. Army began using the Alamo for quartering troops and storing supplies, according to Britannica.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"In 1883, the state of Texas purchased the Alamo, and in 1903 it acquired the title to the remainder of the old mission grounds," says the site.

The Alamo and its adjacent buildings have been restored and are maintained as a state historic site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, the Alamo, along with four other 18th-century Spanish missions nearby and a historic ranch to the southeast in Floresville, Texas, were also collectively designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, Britannica also notes.