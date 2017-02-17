The Three Questions You Should NEVER Ask at Work

We've all heard "there's no such thing as a stupid question," but when it comes to the workplace, there are a few things you should definitely avoid asking, says business strategist Erika Napoletano.

Napoletano shared a few of the things you should not ask your colleagues or your boss with FOX Business Network's Jo Ling Kent. Steer clear of the following and you should be moving ahead in no time:

"Can I buy you a drink?"

Even though you're offering to pay, asking someone to take time away from their own projects to help your business is a big request, warns Napoletano. “Its not a bad thing to invite somebody out for a drink, it’s the pretense with which you’re doing it," she explains. Napoletano suggests being up-front about what you hope to discuss when extending the invitation.

"Can you introduce me to…?"

Social media has made it pretty easy to see who's connected to whom. However, just because someone you know has a connection that you'd like to leverage doesn't mean that you've earned the right to an introduction. "It’s their reputation at stake when they make that introduction for you," she explains, so reserve this move for someone in your close network.

"Can I pick your brain?"

When you say, "pick your brain," the person on the receiving end of your request hears "unpaid consulting session," warns Napoletano. If you really want the advice of someone who has years of experience in a given field, be prepared to pay, she says, adding that drinks and meals aren't fair pay when it comes to consulting fees.

For more of Napotelano's advice, check out the video above.