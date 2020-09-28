Home Depot's giant Halloween skeleton sells out online: 'I love him'

Meet the Halloween hero you never knew you needed.

Many festivities have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps inspiring merrymakers to celebrate Halloween in a big way with a 12-foot skeleton figurine.

Home Depot is selling the dramatic decoration for a cool $300, touting the holiday must-have as a “spine-tingling centerpiece” with “creepy” animated LCD eyes that appear to move and blink.

The massive monster, designed for both indoor and outdoor use, is currently listed as out of stock online – making it all the more coveted before All Hallow’s Eve.

According to a product page, the figure should take two people just one hour to assemble. A now-viral TikTok clip, however, appeared to showed three Home Depot employees going all-out to build the oversized ornament. The video has been viewed over one million times.

The giant skeleton has also received a whole lot of love on Twitter, with one user declaring that the decoration was "the only good thing to collectively happen to us this year. I love him."

"I will do whatever it takes to acquire the giant Home Depot skeleton," another echoed.

A spokesperson for Home Depot was not immediately available to offer comment on the item’s popularity, and when it may be restocked online.

