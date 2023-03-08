Texas town plans to build first-of-its-kind 'glowing' playground as summer nights draw near

Construction on a one-of-a-kind glowing playground in North Texas will begin next month.

The glow-in-the-dark playground, which will be called Joya, will allow children to play both day and night.

The unique playground will be located in Farmers Branch, a suburb of Dallas.

Joya, which is the Spanish word for jewel, is the first of its kind. The city conducted focus groups with local children to see how they could innovate the playground at Oran Good Park.

"The biggest challenge was creating something that did not exist," deputy city manager Mike Mashburn told Collin County magazine Local Profile.

"The direction was to create a cross between a playground and an amusement park that glowed in the evening, much like Disneyland does," he added.

Joya will feature a zip line with interactive lights, an LED-lit "spin zone" and glowing seats. Kids will be able to play on hot summer nights without compromising their safety.

The glow-in-the-dark park, which was approved in November 2021, will cost nearly $5 million.

$4 million of the funding comes from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act, while a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant will provide $750,000.

The city hopes that the park's construction will only take 4 months to complete, with a tentative opening date of late August 2023. The playground will be free to use.