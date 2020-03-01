Texas mom praised for using push-ups to discipline son in Hobby Lobby bathroom

This woman takes discipline very seriously.

A mom from Texas shared a photo on Facebook of something she witnessed in the bathroom at a local Hobby Lobby: a mom getting her son to behave by making him do pushups.

Molly Wooden watched the situation unfold after taking her own children to the bathroom, the New York Post reports. According to her, she was in awe of what she was seeing.

She shared the photo to her Facebook page, where she wrote, “To the woman in the Hobby Lobby bathroom. If my hands weren’t full of children I would have applauded you. As your son gave you the back talk of the century, you stayed calm and collected while adding 10 more pushups to his already growing number.”

Her post continued, “We need more parents like you, who aren’t afraid to parent their own children because of what someone else might think. He said 'Mama, this is the bathroom floor, gross.' She said 'maybe you shouldn’t have been acting obnoxious. (They have soap for a reason.) 10 more.'

She closed out her post by saying she loved the “random woman of Hobby Lobby” and encouraged her to “keep on raisin’ them boys right.”

While the two moms didn’t speak to each other in the bathroom, they eventually connected on Facebook. Nicki Harper Quinn found out about the photo when one of her friends found it and showed it to her.

“I was surprised it went viral,” Quinn told the New York Post. “I knew we were onto something and that this was bigger than me. It opened up a conversation and a debate that is making everyone think outside of the box as far as discipline is concerned.”