Mom forgets kids when driving kids to school, ends up going viral

Well, they say showing up is half the battle. So, by that account, a mom, who arrived at her children’s school to drop them off, was partially victorious.

Unfortunately, she forgot a very important part – her kids.

As seen on Twitter in a now-viral video, the mom — who was not identified — had completely blanked when taking her kids to school that morning and began “driving off” without the children.

In the clip, which was posted to Twitter and viewed 4 million times as of Thursday afternoon, the mom pans the camera around to show her empty car, stating, “I’m driving to school without my kids!” before she completely losing it and breaking out in a fit of laughter.

“I have to go back and pick them up,” she said. “I can’t believe it. I left my kids…at home.”

The woman claims she was “half-asleep this morning” in the 46-second clip, which might explain how she managed to forget her passengers.

Twitter users were just as tickled by the parenting mishap as the mom in the video appeared to be.

In a follow-up tweet, the mom records herself coming back to get her two sons — and the reaction is priceless.

In the video, the mom laughs hysterically while her sons laugh along in disbelief that she forgot them in the first place.

“Mom!” one of them says, before the woman starts explaining “I left you!” between fits of laughter.