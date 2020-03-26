Texas man models 2020 quarantine fashions in hilarious viral Twitter post

This fly fella isn’t letting the coronavirus lockdown stifle his style.

Elias Aragaw was going stir-crazy after Texas officials announced strict shelter-in-place guidelines for Dallas County residents. Bored with lazing about “binge-watching shows,” the 31-year-old decided to stage a fashion show featuring quarantine-inspired outfits.

Aragaw posted the video — which is going viral with more than 40,000 views as of Friday morning — to his @TheFunkIsReal Twitter account Monday with the caption, “Quarantine Showcase for my outfits I’ll be rocking at home for lockdown 2020.”

The funny footage features Aragaw modeling a variety of loungewear and athleisure ensembles — accessorized with snappy surgical gloves, “So he doesn’t bring no ‘Rona home,” of course.

“Welcome to the quarantine runway show; look at him look at him ready to spend days in the house with that that beautiful traditional Ethiopian robe,” Aragaw deadpanned in voice-over narration. “Opening it up! White T-shirt and shorts, very casual look just in case the AC is blowing. Little spin and a flare and away he goes — yesss!”

He also struts the impromptu runway in a “Netflix-and-chill Snuggie,” a wearable blanket emblazoned with the Dallas Cowboys logo that he cheekily styled over neon shorts.

But don’t get the wrong idea — this burgeoning online star is not making light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the midst of difficult times lies creativity, so while we’re all quarantined be safe and find your peace and what makes you happy through it all,” Aragaw tells The Post. “I create content often so I’m glad this one can help people find some joy and laughter considering the severity of what’s going on.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Sunday he would enforce the strictest limits in Texas on “social gatherings, work and movement.” He made the announcement the same day the county’s number of positive cases of coronavirus surpassed 100 and the death toll rose to three.

“This order is our best chance to flatten the curve here in Dallas County and save as many lives as possible,” Jenkins tells the Dallas Morning News. “It makes me sick that we’re at this point.”

Residents who violate the order will face fines or jail time.

Perhaps that’s why scores of social media shut-ins are enjoying the levity offered by Aragaw’s tongue-in-cheek catwalk display.

“Crying with laughter for real!” Twitter user Selam Aberra Woldesadik posted Tuesday. “Totally needed this today! ”

