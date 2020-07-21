Texas' first drive-thru strip club has 2-song limit

One Texas strip club is offering food to go-go amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vivid Gentleman’s Club in Houston has set up a drive-thru service to offer its traditional form of entertainment -- separated from drivers by steel barricades -- along with takeout from its bar menu, according to a local report.

The venue installed a massive white tent outside its 2618 Winrock Blvd. location -- and inside are steel barriers separating drivers from dancers, neon lights and loudspeakers, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Some of the performers wear masks, and some don’t, but they are all socially distanced from the cars, and drivers leave tips on the pavement.

Under Texas’ coronavirus regulations, restaurants can operate only at half capacity and bars can make to-go sales only.

Strip clubs, depending on how they’re set up, could be in one category or the other, the Chronicle reported, but Vivid does not qualify as a restaurant.

OREGON STRIP CLUB CREATES DRIVE-THRU EXPERIENCE DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN: 'PEOPLE ARE SUPER STOKED'

As part of its drive-thru model, drivers have a two-song limit inside the tent as their food is prepared, general manager Gino DiLollo told the newspaper. The pavilion, according to the report, resembles the pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in the state.

DiLollo said the move doesn’t make much money for management but helps the performers provide for their families amid a statewide shutdown that has put thousands of workers in the food, beverage and live entertainment industries out of work.

“Here’s the thing, I think we’re essential to the people we employ here to support their kids and whatnot,” he said. “They rely on us; this is how they make a living. I do think we’re essential.”

Vivid is not the first strip club to offer curbside entertainment, but it is the first in Texas, according to the report.

The Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Ore., began offering drive-thru services back in April, and had been using dancers as delivery drivers before that.

Like Vivid, the Lucky Devil set up a massive tent, wide enough for cars to drive through, with barricades separating the dancers off to the sides.

Dancers there all wear face masks and rubber gloves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Michael Hollan contributed to this report.