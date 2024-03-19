Texas dog adopted by senior citizen after living 700 days in shelter: 'He has chosen me'

A senior dog has found a loving home thanks to a senior citizen in Texas who felt he was the perfect match for her.

Velcro, a 10-year-old Carolina dog mix, has been available to adopt since 2022 after being welcomed to Austin Pets Alive (APA), an animal rescue located in Austin, a representative at APA told Fox News Digital.

The elderly dog has arthritis along with "progressive neurological and musculoskeletal challenges with his spine and hind [legs]," the representative continued.

Due to Velcro's age and health issues, it became a task for APA staff to find a home that perfectly suited him.

"An ideal home would be slow paced, just like him! And come with a patient and understanding human," APA reps said, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

Velcro was not alone in his search for a companion. A resident named Jeanette, 74, was looking to welcome a senior pet into her home.

Jeanette had recently lost two of her other senior pups and wanted to find another furry friend that would be low-energy enough for her lifestyle and home, APA staff said.

Jeanette, who requested her surname be omitted for privacy reasons, met Velcro through a foster-to-adopt program in February, according to APA.

"The foster-to-adopt process allows the shelter and the foster to help the dog acclimate to a home by providing at-home behavior [consultations] and lifelong adoption support," an APA representative said.

Jeanette hopes that Velcro's story will inspire dog owners to not overlook pets who are older or have special needs.

"They deserve love, and they give as much as they get," she told APA.

"They respond to love just as well, if not more than younger dogs," Jeanette continued, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. "Velcro has adopted me, I didn't adopt him, he adopted me. He has chosen me."

While it may have taken some time for Velcro to be placed in a home, it appears he has found his match.

"Our volunteer's dedication to care for him during his time with us, and the adopter's commitment to be patient and caring, all worked out in the end," a spokesperson for the rescue told Fox Television Stations.

"Senior dogs deserve loving homes to live out their golden years. Adopters like Jeanette are a testament that you are capable of bringing a new furry friend into your life and giving them a life full of love."

Velcro, who was initially called "Beluga," was a resident at APA for a total of 700 days.

Jeanette renamed him Velcro because "he follows her around 24/7," APA staff wrote on the shelter's Instagram page.

Fox News Digital has attempted to reach Jeanette through APA representatives.