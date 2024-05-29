Texas cat named 'Porridge,' hit by a car, needs a home where he can climb and be loved

A Texas kitty named Porridge has already proven himself to be quite the survivor — and now, as he recovers from serious injuries, the cat is looking for a home to live out the rest of his days as a star.

"Porridge is around four years old and loves to be the center of attention," Madison Ohler, founder of Wonky Whiskers Rescue in Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Wonky Whiskers Rescue is a central Texas-based nonprofit that focuses on rescuing cats with serious injuries, disabilities and illness.

Porridge came to Wonky Whiskers Rescue after he was hit by a car, Ohler said.

As a result, he had to have one leg removed, is blind in one eye, and had to have a wire put in his jaw to help him recover, she said.

"He has the cutest little lopsided snaggletooth grin and his tongue often hangs out," she said.

Despite the seriousness of his injuries, Porridge has proven himself to be quite the resilient little cat, the rescue said.

"Porridge loves to climb and is full of amusing antics," said Ohler. "He’s frequently found lounging on high up shelves, staring down at you, waiting for pets."

That's right: Despite only having three legs, Porridge is an extremely adept climber, she indicated.

"He likes to sneak into the closet and make his way up to the very highest shelf," she said.

Porridge is "quirky," said Ohler.

And he "may have a bit of an attitude with other animals, but prefers younger, submissive cats to hang out with."

She continued, "He doesn’t mind laid-back cats that respect his space and politely coexist with him."

With humans, however, Porridge is great, she said.

"He demands human attention and snuggles," she said.

"Porridge prefers not to share his human with too many other animals. He’s the star of the show, obviously."

Porridge will be available for adoption in about two weeks, when his jaw is healed and the wire is removed, said Ohler.

Anyone interested in bringing an orange Porridge into their home, or any of Wonky Whiskers Rescue's other adoptable cats, can contact Wonky Whiskers Rescue through its website or social media page.

The nonprofit group is located in Hewitt, Texas.

