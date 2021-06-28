Expand / Collapse search
Team USA, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line partner on official loungewear

SKIMS will debut limited-edition designs at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Team USA is keeping up with the Kardashians with an all-new loungewear collection.

Female athletes who will be participating in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer will sport loungewear designed by Kim Kardashian West’s intimate apparel brand SKIMS, according to a news release obtained by Fox News.

A full collection is going to be provided to the 626 female athletes who are going to compete in the summer games, which will include cooling loungewear and sleepwear sets.

"We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough," said SKIMS’ co-founder Kardashian West, in a statement. "SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we’re excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message."

In Kardashian West’s announcement tweet, she shared a campaign photo that spotlighted Olympians and Paralympians, including soccer gold medalist Alex Morgan, basketball Olympian A'ja Wilson, Paralympic track and field star Scout Bassett, track and field gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad and swimming silver medalist Haley Anderson.

    The USSF's Alex Morgan, 31, will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as Team USA's female soccer forward. She won a gold medal in 2012 at the London Olympic Games.

    The WNBA's A'ja Wilson, 24, will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as Team USA's female basketball forward.

    Scout Bassett, 32, will compete in the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo for Team USA's female track and field team.

    Dalilah Muhammad, 31, will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo for Team USA's female track and field team. She won a gold medal in 2016 at the Rio Olympic Games.

    Haley Anderson, 29, will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo for Team USA's female swim team. She won a silver medal in 2012 at the London Olympic Games.

The reality TV star turned fashion entrepreneur shared a longer statement to her Instagram that explained her fond connection to the Olympic Games through her stepfather Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce), who earned a gold medal in track and field in 1976.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad," she wrote on Monday. "As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied."

Meanwhile, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties (USOPP) issued a statement saying the SKIMS partnership aligns with the values of Team USA.

"SKIMS’ shared mission and values of empowerment and inclusivity made the brand the perfect fit for Team USA," said USOPP Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Peter Zeytoonjian. "Our top priority is providing our athletes with the tools and support needed to compete at the highest level, and we’re excited to work with SKIMS to bring this unparalleled level of comfort to Team USA athletes and fans."

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will start on July 23, 2021, and end on Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Fans who wish to get their hands on the limited-edition collection can expect to see the SKIMS-USOPP apparel listed on SKIMS.com starting on July 12 — nearly two weeks before the Tokyo Olympics will begin.

The 2020 Summer Olympics was originally supposed to start in July last year, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the sporting event to 2021.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.