Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Teacher’s boyfriend plans surprise proposal with students’ help

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A special education teacher in Delaware was in for a big surprise when she got to work last week. 

A special education teacher in Delaware was in for a big surprise when she got to work last week.  (Chelsea Darczuk)

A special education teacher in Wilmington, Del., was taught a lesson about surprises last week.

Chelsea Darczuk, 28, arrived to work at EastSide Charter School last Thursday. The teacher went about her day as normal until she received a text message from her boss asking for her help with a literacy program, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

MAID OF HONOR SPORTS T-REX COSTUME FOR SISTER'S WEDDING: 'I REGRET NOTHING

Chelsea Darczuk was surprised by her boyfriend, Jared Koffman, at her school last Thursday. 

Chelsea Darczuk was surprised by her boyfriend, Jared Koffman, at her school last Thursday.  (Chelsea Darczuk)

However, when Darczuk walked into the room, she instead saw her boyfriend, Jared Koffman, 30, standing in the middle of the room, along with 20 of her students -- some of whom were tasked with holding signs reading “Will you marry me?”

Stunned, Darczuk told Yahoo Lifestyle it took her a moment to process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Koffman had planned an elaborate proposal, which involved Darczuk's students, who were tasked with holding up "Will you marry me?" signs. 

Koffman had planned an elaborate proposal, which involved Darczuk's students, who were tasked with holding up "Will you marry me?" signs.  (Chelsea Darczuk)

“It didn’t click at first because I had mentally prepared myself for the possibility of getting engaged this weekend,” Darczuk tells Yahoo Lifestyle, noting Koffman had been planning a romantic getaway for the pair over Labor Day weekend.

However, Koffman had other plans and got down on one knee in front of Darczuk’s staff and students and proposed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Darczuk said yes in front of her students and coworkers. 

Darczuk said yes in front of her students and coworkers.  (Chelsea Darczuk)

Darczuk said “yes” as her students and coworkers cheered.

The wedding is reportedly planned for September 2020.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.