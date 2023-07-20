Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Tattooed reverend gets hate online, plus Costco 'bans' mom

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Priest tattoo backlash

A Church of England faith leader is receiving backlash for her tattoos after being announced as the next precentor at Canterbury Cathedral in England. (Getty Images/SWNS)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'UNACCEPTABLE' – A reverend's tattoos were deemed "disgusting" by some as a prominent cathedral comes to her defense. Continue reading...

'GIVEN WARNING BEFORE' – A man in California says his mom was "banned" from a Costco location after she used her husband's membership card. Continue reading...

'EXTREMELY RARE'  A Virginia man caught a fish that’s so rare, it was recognized by state wildlife officials who are calling it a "wild genetic pigment mutation." Continue reading...

Left: John Byrd holds up blue-mouth chain pickerel. Right: Rare blue mouth chain pickerel held up by blue clamp.

John Byrd, of Bowling Green, Virginia, caught a rare blue-mouth chain pickerel. (John Byrd/Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)

'GENIUS' – A viral French fry ordering hack seen on TikTok seemingly makes eating on the road a breeze. Continue reading... 

'TRUNK' ON WATER – A baby elephant beats the summer heat at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. See the elephant enjoy a cool drink. See the video...

BURNING QUESTIONS – In a fun Q&A, Charles Payne reveals the best advice he'd give his younger self, plus some of his favorite TV shows. Continue reading...

Dana Perino Short Questions for Charles Payne

Dana Perino speaks with Charles Payne this week for her latest series piece — check out his answers to her burning questions! (Fox News)

'BEST OF INTENTIONS' – America’s mom-and-pop eateries scored a victory on Wednesday when Big Tech point-of-sale vendor Toast Inc. rescinded surprise fees on diners. Continue reading…

FEELING SLUGGISH? – There are several ways to speed up slow emails on your phone. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson offers tips on how to help work out the frustration. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.