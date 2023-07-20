Tattooed reverend gets hate online, plus Costco 'bans' mom

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'UNACCEPTABLE' – A reverend's tattoos were deemed "disgusting" by some as a prominent cathedral comes to her defense. Continue reading...

'GIVEN WARNING BEFORE' – A man in California says his mom was "banned" from a Costco location after she used her husband's membership card. Continue reading...

'EXTREMELY RARE' – A Virginia man caught a fish that’s so rare, it was recognized by state wildlife officials who are calling it a "wild genetic pigment mutation." Continue reading...

'GENIUS' – A viral French fry ordering hack seen on TikTok seemingly makes eating on the road a breeze. Continue reading...

'TRUNK' ON WATER – A baby elephant beats the summer heat at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. See the elephant enjoy a cool drink. See the video...

BURNING QUESTIONS – In a fun Q&A, Charles Payne reveals the best advice he'd give his younger self, plus some of his favorite TV shows. Continue reading...

'BEST OF INTENTIONS' – America’s mom-and-pop eateries scored a victory on Wednesday when Big Tech point-of-sale vendor Toast Inc. rescinded surprise fees on diners. Continue reading…

FEELING SLUGGISH? – There are several ways to speed up slow emails on your phone. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson offers tips on how to help work out the frustration. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

