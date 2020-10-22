Swiss couple names daughter after internet provider to score free Wi-Fi for 18 years

One Swiss dad thinks there are worse names than Twifia for his baby girl.

A couple in Switzerland has chosen to name their daughter after their internet service provider after the company ran a promotion offering 18 years of free service.

According to a local newspaper, Blick, the internet provider, Twifi, promised free Wi-Fi for 18 years to any family that named their child Twifia or Twifius.

At first, the anonymous Swiss couple, 30 and 35, reportedly thought it was a joke. However, the more the soon-to-be dad thought about it, the more he began to like the “unique moniker.”

“The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me,” the dad said to Blick. “There are much worse names. And the more often we say ‘Twifia,’ the heartier the name sounds!”

The savings from not paying for internet each month will reportedly go into an account for their daughter to use once she turns 18.

Twifia’s dad did admit the couple is “a little ashamed” over accusations that the pair “sold our child's name.” However, he did note Twifia is the girl's middle name, not her first, which still counts for the free Wi-Fi promotion.

