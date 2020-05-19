Swimming pools surge in popularity as travel and vacation concerns continue into summer months

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One industry that isn’t underwater right now? The swimming pool industry.

As Americans prepare for summer 2020, many are wondering what summer itself might look like.

While the warmer months are traditionally the time for vacations and trips to the beach, the coronavirus pandemic is making plenty of people rethink their plans. That doesn’t mean that everyone plans on spending the next few months inside, however.

There has been a surge in interest in home swimming pools, MarketWatch reports, likely due to uncertainty surrounding travel and the reopening of beaches and vacation destinations. This trend reportedly extends to everything from inexpensive inflatable pools to unique, high-end construction projects.

Sabeena Hickman, the president and CEO of the Pool and Hut Tub Alliance, told the outlet that the 25 biggest pool builders in the alliance have seen a significant increase in consumer inquiries this spring over last.

“With COVID, and the trepidation with travel, people are taking that money and investing it in a backyard pool,” Hickman told MarketWatch. “Most of the industry had shut down for a period of time. Now they’re saying their phones are ringing off the hook.”

In terms of smaller, inflatable pools, Amazon has reported that sales of pools and pool-related products have nearly doubled this year compared to last April.

High-end pool installers, meanwhile, are still facing certain hurdles. With the economy struggling, they’re unsure how long the demand for expensive installations will last. Also, MarketWatch reports that some companies have had trouble getting permits due to local government slowdowns, while others are having trouble finding enough construction personnel, both of which are results of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is “no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas." Many areas still have public pools closed, however, due to the possibility of large groups gathering.