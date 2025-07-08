Expand / Collapse search
Surprising reason travelers set off airport alarms, plus don't eat these foods before bed

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Woman patted down TSA

A flight passenger (not pictured) made an observation after setting off an alarm while going through airport security — which sparked a "sweaty" and viral conversation online. (AP File Photo)

SWEATING IT OUT: A flight passenger sparked debate about body moisture triggering airport security alarms.

VACATION HORROR: New Netflix documentary explores the infamous 2013 "poop cruise" incident.

FRIGHT NIGHT: Researchers recently found connections between food choices and dream quality.

Split image of food, man sleeping

A recent study has linked sugary and spicy foods to an increase in nightmares — while fruit and herbal tea may promote better sleep. (iStock)

PRIME CATCH – Amazon Prime Day runs July 8 through July 11, with deals on tech, beauty, sleep items and more. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.