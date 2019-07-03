The ‘sunflower’ pose is a big hit with celebrities on Instagram

Summer is officially underway, and with our bikinis and tans at the ready, it's key to be familiar with the latest pose for those all-important Instagram snaps.

And this year it couldn't be easier - as stars like Nicole Scherzinger and Vogue Williams have proven - because all you need to ace the newest trend is a hat and to tilt your head.

One of the simplest Instagram trends to date, the 'sunflower' involves stretching out the neck and tilting the head to one side while holding on to a floppy hat.

And not only does it make pictures appear candid, with celebs preferring to smile into the distance, it also has a slimming effect on the subject by ensuring there's no dreaded double chin in sight.

The elongated nape ensures perfect posture too, instantly trimming down the figure and enhancing your beach-ready bikini body - frequently demonstrated by pose expert Nicole.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Always ensuring she has a new, colorful photo prop hat, the 41-year-old singer has been spotted working the 'sunflower' all over the world.

Most recently while holidaying in Capri, Italy, Nicole sported the pose as she sunbathed on the rocks in a pink velvet bikini - part of her birthday celebrations last weekend.

The Pussycat Doll got further practice in as she stopped for a snap on a yacht, again using her right hand to hold onto her hat while throwing her head back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And the 'neckbreaker' isn't just reserved for holiday looks, as Nicole too struck the pose as she performed at Kanye West's Sunday church service.

But the singer isn't the only celebrity to master the look - as reality stars Zara McDermott and Montana Brown have also cottoned on to the slimming trick.

Read the full article on The Sun.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.