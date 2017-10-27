Study shows people who smoke pot regularly have more sex

Marijuana doesn’t just trigger the munchies — it may also increase tokers’ sexual appetite, a new study has found.

Research published Friday by Stanford University in the Journal of Sexual Medicine shows that those who smoke marijuana every day have 20 percent more sex than those who don’t inhale.

“Frequent marijuana use doesn’t seem to impair sexual motivation or performance. If anything, it’s associated with increased coital frequency,” the study’s senior author, Michael Eisenberg, an assistant professor of urology at Stanford, said in a statement.

The study, however, stops short of saying there’s a causal connection between pot and sex.

They found women who smoked pot daily had sex 7.1 times a month on average, while men who got high every day got busy 6.9 times a month.

People who didn’t smoke weed at all had sex, on average, six times a month for women and 5.6 times a month for men.

The findings applied to people of all races, ages, education and income levels, religions, health status, marital status and parental status.

More than 20 million adult Americans are current marijuana users, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Pot is legal for medical or recreational use in 29 states.

This article originally appeared on New York Post