Average American parent hasn't been on a romantic date in years, study claims

Apparently, nothing kills the romance like kids.

According to a study conducted by OnePoll and Groupon, the average parent has gone three years without having a romantic date. Not only that, many say that this is something they’d specifically like to change.

Researchers conducted a poll of 2,000 parents of children between the ages of 5 and 18, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports. The results of the study suggest that parents not only have less time to be romantic with each other once they have kids, but also miss having more one-on-one time in general.

“As parents, it’s great if we can pull off a romantic date night experience with our partner on Valentine’s Day. However, it’s also about celebrating our other loves, too,” Groupon’s Head of Experiences Brian Fields told SWNS. “And when it comes to finding the perfect gift for all of your loves, our research shows that experiences are remembered nearly 40 percent more than physical things and leave people feeling nearly 20 percent happier.”

Based on the results of the survey, over half of the respondents said they long for the freedom they had before becoming parents. Many answers reflected having nostalgia for life before children, with parents saying they miss certain activities like sleeping and traveling more frequently.

Also, two in five respondents polled said they simply miss having less responsibility.

On a happier note, a vast majority of parents said they are happier and more fulfilled having children. Many working parents said that making dinner for the family was the number one thing they looked forward to after a busy day on the job.