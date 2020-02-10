The highest (and lowest) paying cities for babysitters on Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is the holiday that just keeps taking, and taking, and taking.

A lot of people spend the days leading up to Valentine's Day thinking about how much they’re going to spend on things like dinner, flowers and gifts. For parents, however, there’s at least one more expense they need to worry about: the babysitter.

LOOKING TO SAVE MONEY? CELEBRATE VALENTINE'S DAY ON THE 15TH

Obviously, Valentine’s Day is going to a big night for babysitters, as many parents are looking for a chance to get out of the house for a romantic evening. But when demand goes up, so do prices.

In a study conducted by Care.com reveals which cities pay the most for babysitters — and which pay the least — based on from data collected during Valentine's Day 2019.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Babysitters looking to make the most money should look for work in Seattle, where sitters can pull in an average of $19.53 per hour. The rest of the top five cities aren’t surprising, with San Francisco, San Jose and New York all paying around $19 an hour. Surprisingly, Buffalo, NY, actually came in second, paying an average of $19.25 an hour.

On the other end of the spectrum, Jacksonville, Fla., came in at the very bottom, paying only $14.36 an hour.

Also, Las Vegas is a losing bet for babysitters, who can only expect to make $15.7 per hour. Although, given the city’s status as a vacation destination, that’s not surprising — it’s likely that most folks either left the kids home (thus paying a babysitter in another city), or planned a family vacation, and are bringing the kids out with them (or are letting them wander around Las Vegas unsupervised).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Having trouble finding a babysitter? Don't worry. You can always take the whole family for a wholesome, discounted dinner at Hooters.