Student creates 'promposal' website for peers to avoid 'awkward situations' while looking for dates

A Utah high school student has created a website to act as a sort of wingman for her entire school.

Hannah Rogers, a senior at American Fork High School, designed a website that eases the stress for those looking for dates to prom. Rogers said she came up with the idea for the website – called Beenasked – after taking an entrepreneurship class that tasked students with finding a solution to a real-life problem, Fox 13 reported.

While she was in the class, Rogers told Fox 13 it was Homecoming season and was “really chaotic” for students to navigate between who had and had not been asked to the school dance.

“So I came up with the idea of creating a website where you could see everyone’s names, who had and hadn’t been asked to a dance, so you didn’t accidentally ask someone that’s already been asked and get yourself out of that awkward situation,” she said.

For now, the website is only comprised of American Fork High School students who agreed to participate in a survey and have their names published.

“This is our list, everyone whose name is in gold has a date to prom, and anyone whose name is in black still hasn’t asked anyone or hasn’t been asked,” Rogers said to Fox 13, while scrolling through the list of students who opted into the survey.

In addition to the list of those who have been asked, and those still available, the teen's website includes “promposal” ideas and discounts on prom services such as clothing, activities, dinner and transportation.

The inclusion of the deals section, which features mostly local businesses, was after Rogers learned that many of her classmates wanted to attend school dances, but did not have the money.

“It’s too expensive, kids just can’t afford it, and they don’t know who to ask,” she explained.

Now the “one-stop-shop” as she calls it, provides everything students may need to set up their perfect prom night.

“That’s really the whole point, to support our local businesses and support our students. It’s really a win-win for everyone,” said Rogers.

Though she insists the site is “not a dating app,” it is “trying to help students meet other students to go on dates with.”

Hannah, who graduates this year, is hoping to eventually expand Beenasked to other schools and school districts.