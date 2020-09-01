Struggling couple receives note from neighbor shaming them for house paint

A couple who has been married for 51 years was shamed by an anonymous neighbor over their home’s appearance.

“Please Paint Me! Eyesore — Your Neighbors. Thanks,” a note that was left in Jimmy and Marilyn Curcuru’s mailbox said, according to The Washington Post.

The couple, who has lived in Gloucester, Mass., for more than five decades, told the Post that maintaining their home had become a difficult task in recent years due to health struggles.

Jimmy Curcuru, 71, had a heart attack and quadruple bypass surgery around 15 years ago, which has limited the type of home improvement work he can take on physically and monetarily. His wife, Marilyn, 72, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis within the last 30 years and has battled with the brain and spinal cord ailment that mostly keeps her confined to bed.

“If they’d knocked on the door and asked about it, I could have told them why this was happening to our house,” Curcuru told the Post regarding his anonymous neighbor’s unkind note.

The couple’s daughters were also upset about the seeming lack of empathy.

Their daughter, Michelle Baran, vented to Facebook about the note with permission from her father.

“I don’t usually like to post things like this that are very personal, but in this case I will. My parents and sister live together in a house that my mom grew up in,” she wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. “My family for many years took care and maintained this house as best they could, but due to some circumstances, the house repairs have got to be too much for them."

Baran did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, but she did direct Facebook users to her sister’s open letter to the anonymous neighbor at the time. Baran’s sister, Lynanne Curcuru, shared that whenever she sees a home in disrepair, she wonders about the circumstances a family could be in to make it so.

“I don’t judge them not knowing what they may be going through,” she thoughtfully wrote.

The post went viral and received words of encouragement from hundreds of social media users and Gloucester residents.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Aug. 6 on behalf of the Curcuru family by Robert Cluett. More than 1,400 donors have helped the campaign raise $68,644 as of Tuesday evening.

A Restoration Gloucester website has also been launched for donation information. In total, $85,839 has been raised when factoring in the checks that have been submitted to the restoration project.