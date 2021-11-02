3 kids severely burned in 'Squid Game' dalgona candy challenge, hospital warns

A hospital has issued a warning to parents about the "Squid Game" dalgona candy-cooking method after treating three pediatric patients for severe burns.

The uptick in dalgona candy injuries were reported in Australia to The Children's Hospital at Westmead's burns unit in the last month, according to a news release published by The Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network.

Dalgona candy – also known as honeycomb toffee or ppopgi – is a South Korean treat that’s made from melted sugar.

While the amber-colored confection has been a nostalgic street food dessert that dates back to the ‘70s, dalgona candy notably reached international acclaim after it was featured in "Squid Game," which is currently the most-watched show on Netflix. A recent trend dubbed the "Dalgona Candy" challenge, encourages fans to make the treat and carve out a shape without breaking it – just as it's done in the show.

Naturally, fans of the K-drama have been cooking up dalgona candy to further immerse themselves in the nine-episode series. And many of these at-home creations have been documented on social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, where users whip up heated candy mixtures in ladles, pots and pans before it’s poured into a tin pan or parchment paper.

If the candy maker wants their sweet treat to have an imprinted shape to challenge their carving skills like the show, the dalgona candies get pressed down with a cookie-cutter before it cools down.

The process might seem simple enough, but it has resulted in the burning of three children who received treatment at the Australian hospital – including a 14-year-old named Aiden. His hand and leg sustained "deep burns" while handling dalgona candy, according to The Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network.

"Sugar melts at a temperature that is higher than what’s needed to boil water, so the honeycomb toffee mix is both hotter and ‘stickier,’" said Erik La Hei, the acting head at The Children's Hospital at Westmead’s burns unit.

"If the mixture is spilt or handled while it’s still hot, the greater heat and longer contact time causes deeper, more serious burns," La Hei continued. "It is absolutely vital that if an accident like this does occur, parents and teenagers know the right first aid steps to take and run the burnt area under cool running water for at least 20 minutes as soon as possible."

According to the hospital, Aiden has been undergoing weekly bandage dressings and burn checks in the last month and he will need further treatment with a pressure bandage in the next year.

"It’s shocking that such a simple act, like making honeycomb, could have such serious consequences," said Aiden's mother, Helena, in a statement provided to the hospital.

La Hei reiterated that parents and guardians should make sure to supervise and assist children who wish to make dalgona candy at home.

The National Fire Protection Association has an expansive list of burn prevention and treatment tips published by its Educational Messages Advisory Committee Desk Reference, which includes educating children that hot items can cause burns and turning pan and pot handles away from stove edges.

The NFPA also suggests placing kitchen tools and appliances in a way that won’t allow accidental pulls or knock overs.

"Keep hot foods and liquids away from table and counter edges," the NFPA’s advisory committee wrote. "Use dry oven mitts or potholders. Hot cookware or tableware can heat moisture in a potholder or hot pad, resulting in a scald burn… Protect your feet from burns by wearing shoes when walking on hot pavement or moving hot liquids or objects."

When children are old enough to cook on their own, the NFPA says a parent or guardian should teach them how to cook safely.

If a burn does occur, the NFPA says the affected area should be treated right away with cool water. Clothing and jewelry should be removed from the burned area because it "can hide underlying burns and retain heat."

Medical assistance should be sought out if a burn is on a person’s face, hand, foot, major joint or genital area, according to the NFPA. Burns that are larger than a palm should also be looked at by a professional. Other warning signs include white, tight, leathery, painless or weepy wounds, swelling, a developing odor and delayed healing.

Netflix recommends "Squid Game" viewers be at least 18-years-old, according to its internal rating system.

"’Squid Game’ is rated TV-MA and intended for mature audiences," a Netflix spokesperson told Fox News. "We offer parents a wide variety of parental controls to make the appropriate choices for their families."