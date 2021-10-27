'Squid Game' Dalgona candy: Try the recipe
This treat inspired by the Netflix show, only requires 2 ingredients
Can’t stop watching "Squid Game?" Do we have the snack for you. Or shall we say challenge?
"Make the famous treat from ‘Squid Game.’ All you need is two simple ingredients and an Instant Pot," says Corrie Duffy of the blog Corrie Cooks. "After you make it, you can join the Dalgona candy challenge and see if you can perfectly cut the shape without breaking the candy," he adds of this honeycomb candy-like recipe that’s popular in "Squid Game’s" homeland of South Korea.
Instant Pot Korean Dalgona Candy by Corrie Duffy of CorrieCooks.com.
Makes 3 servings
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
Directions:
- Press "sauté" on Instant Pot.
- Add sugar and stir for a few minutes.
- Add baking soda and keep stirring until you get a golden mixture.
- Pour the mixture into a silicone mold.
- Mold candy into your favorite shapes using a cookie cutter and serve.