'Squid Game' Dalgona candy: Try the recipe

This treat inspired by the Netflix show, only requires 2 ingredients

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News

Can’t stop watching "Squid Game?" Do we have the snack for you. Or shall we say challenge?

"Make the famous treat from ‘Squid Game.’ All you need is two simple ingredients and an Instant Pot," says Corrie Duffy of the blog Corrie Cooks.  "After you make it, you can join the Dalgona candy challenge and see if you can perfectly cut the shape without breaking the candy," he adds of this honeycomb candy-like recipe that’s popular in "Squid Game’s" homeland of South Korea.

Makes 3 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp baking soda

Directions:

  1. Press "sauté" on Instant Pot.
  2. Add sugar and stir for a few minutes.
  3. Add baking soda and keep stirring until you get a golden mixture.
  4. Pour the mixture into a silicone mold.
  5. Mold candy into your favorite shapes using a cookie cutter and serve.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.