'Squid Game' Dalgona candy: Try the recipe

Can’t stop watching "Squid Game?" Do we have the snack for you. Or shall we say challenge ?

"Make the famous treat from ‘Squid Game.’ All you need is two simple ingredients and an Instant Pot," says Corrie Duffy of the blog Corrie Cooks . "After you make it, you can join the Dalgona candy challenge and see if you can perfectly cut the shape without breaking the candy," he adds of this honeycomb candy-like recipe that’s popular in "Squid Game’s" homeland of South Korea.

Instant Pot Korean Dalgona Candy by Corrie Duffy of CorrieCooks.com.

Makes 3 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp baking soda

Directions: