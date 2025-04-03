Expand / Collapse search
Sports Illustrated model combats ultra-processed food, shares key to longevity

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Kristen Gaffney at SI shoot

Sports Illustrated model combating ultra-processed food shares key to longevity. (Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'FOLLOW YOUR GUT' – Sports Illustrated model Kristen Louelle Gaffney told Fox News Digital why she supports the MAHA movement and how she is fighting the battle against ultra-processed food.

'DOES A BODY GOOD' – The Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing on the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, discussing bringing back whole and reduced-fat milk back into schools after a ban was put in place nearly 15 years ago.

ANCIENT FIND – A child discovered a 3,800-year-old Canaanite amulet during a family trip last month.

Split image of scarab and ancient tell

The amulet was found at Tel Azeka, which is the location of Azekah, an ancient town in the Judean Foothills. (Israel Antiquities Authority)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

GET SOME R&R – From knitting, puzzles to at-home spa nights and yoga, get everything you need to relax indoors. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

Deals