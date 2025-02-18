8 fun indoor activities to keep you entertained at home

Nothing beats a relaxing day at home. Whether it's a rainy day, a cozy weekend or simply a desire to unwind without venturing outside, there are countless ways to keep yourself entertained indoors. You can learn a craft like knitting and crocheting, wind down with a good book or challenge your family to a hilarious night of indoor bowling.

The eight fun indoor activities on this list promise to spark creativity, challenge your mind and provide hours of enjoyment.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Puzzles help alleviate boredom, and you end up with a work of art once you’ve finished! The best thing about puzzles is there’s a level for every type of puzzle solver. You can start with a simple 250-piece puzzle of an adorable sea scene and then move on to more picturesque, thousand-piece puzzles like this vintage butterfly puzzle or this gorgeous Italian seaside town.

Most Amazon purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

19 ITEMS THAT CAN HELP YOU START NEW HOBBIES THIS YEAR

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

A game that’s fun for the whole family is indoor bowling! Instead of heading to an expensive bowling alley, bring the competition to your home. Ideal for little kids, the Play Day bowling game from Walmart has lightweight bowling balls and pins that are easy to knock over. A mini bowling set from Amazon with a roll-out alley is also a great option for everyone in the family.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Couples, individuals and families can all benefit from an at-home cooking class. Many chefs offer online courses that are perfect for date night or learning a new skill. Take courses from Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck and Roy Choi on MasterClass with a monthly subscription starting at $10 per month.

CozyMeal also has interactive online cooking classes. You can filter the classes by the type of dish you want to make and your specific location. Starting at $29, you can also take 90 to 120 minute classes from Sur La Table.

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

A spa night is the perfect night in, no matter the season. Just grab some face masks, like this three-pack from Amazon. You get a turmeric, green tea and Dead Sea mineral mud mask that all help soothe the skin. To reduce puffiness under your eyes, also include this eye mask set in your spa night experience.

Put a jade roller in the freezer and then use it to soothe your skin after using the face mask. If you prefer to have a whole kit all ready for you, Ulta has the Cloud Nine Head To Toe self-care kit. You get a two-pack of rosé face masks, eye gels, a renewing foot mask and a hand mask.

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Practicing yoga just takes some floor space, a yoga mat and any accessories you want. Walmart has a yoga set complete with a yoga mat that easily rolls up, yoga blocks, sweat-wicking towels, a knee pad and a carrying strap.

If you want just the basics, get this beginner yoga kit from Dick’s Sporting Goods. It comes with a mat printed with a guide for your hand and feet placement, a block to help you with difficult poses and a strap to help with your range of motion.

JANUARY IS NATIONAL HOBBY MONTH – HERE ARE THREE EASY ONES TO START

Original price: $14.50

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Preparing for gardening season? You can grow a lot inside that you can later transplant into the ground. Seed-starting, reusable planting trays can help you start seedlings, or get a seed-starting kit that includes a self-watering seedling tray.

A hydroponics indoor growing system can help you grow houseplants all year round. It contains a pot with a self-watering system and a grow light attached.

Original price: $12.99

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Kick back with a good book when you want to spend the day inside. "Onyx Storm," the third book in The Empyrean series, is a hugely popular read right now, by a now world-famous author. "The Housemaid" is another popular read at the moment. It’s a thriller following a live-in maid who discovers dark secrets about her wealthy employers.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Image 1 of 4 next

Image 2 of 4 prev next

Image 3 of 4 prev next

Image 4 of 4 prev

Crafting is a hobby that results in some beautiful art and clothing. Anyone interested in embroidery can start to learn with this three-pack embroidery kit that features easy-to-learn designs. Wannabe-knitters can spend their days inside teaching themselves to knit a hat with a knitting kit for beginners. You get the yarn you need, knitting needles and a beanie pattern.

Crochet, an easier cousin to knitting, is also a fun one to learn. Crocheting Wobbles — fun animals and creatures — can help you learn the basics and result in an adorable, knitted friend. Check out this penguin Woobles or there’s also a dinosaur Woobles.