'UFO' seen on Florida Turnpike turns heads

Here’s an out-of-this-world sighting.

What appeared to resemble an unidentified flying object floating along a highway in Dade County, Florida had some doing a double-take.

"Not the typical vehicle you see on the highway," the media company Only in Dade captioned a video on its Instagram account that garnered more than 1,000 views, crediting the user @oscar_j_perez.

The video appears to be shot by a driver who pulls up alongside the spaceship, though it’s unclear who is driving the flying saucer-shaped vehicle.

Users were quick to gawk at the unusual sighting on social media, with some skeptics saying it must be photoshopped.

"It was on the Florida Turnpike and no it wasn’t photoshopped," Only in Dade told FOX News in an email on Tuesday.

Others had more technical questions.

"How do you park that?" one user commented on the post on Instagram.

Another user quipped, "They on their way to Space Miami," referring to the Downtown Miami nightclub.

And some associated the vehicle with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, questioning if he was behind the wheel.

"New Tesla?" another commented.