Single sons contacted by 'hundreds' of women after dad's secret newspaper dating ad goes viral

Three single American brothers were in for the trip – and surprise – of a lifetime, when they arrived in New Zealand for a post-Christmas family vacation only to learn that their funny father had placed a local newspaper ad urging eligible Kiwi women to meet his “wonderful, successful, handsome, alas unmarried sons" during their holiday stay, which went massively viral online.

Shocked, flattered and totally surprised to learn of the news, one of the bachelors has now shared his side of the story on behalf of the trio.

“Between my brothers and I, we went on a few one-on-one dates,” Benjamin, 26, told the Daily Mail in a Jan. 8 interview of the “intelligent, kind and friendly” women in New Zealand that he and his older brothers – Matthew, 31, and Jeremy, 28 – connected with, thanks to their father’s original ad in the New Zealand Herald.

“We love their accents. They were a lot of fun, everyone we met seemed nice,” he continued. “I think we will stay in touch with the people we met. We really want to come back — it was a beautiful country.”

“Two weeks is hard to fall deeply in love,” Benjamin mused — but one of the bachelors actually did met a special someone during their two-week stay Down Under.

“Matthew actually met someone so hopefully that's the start of something,” the youngest brother said.

Back in December, the Oregon father’s Herald newspaper ad went massively viral, prompting thousands of likes, shares and comments – and apparently, 600 responses from real-life suitors, according to the Mail.

In the days since, creative Neil, meanwhile, told the outlet his brood had a wonderful time in the "beautiful country," thanks in part to the stunt.

“We are doing great, my sons were a tad embarrassed but they handled it well and thought it was hilarious in the end,” Neil said. “Yes, they found some dates and met some amazing people, and I even met some great parents.”

Though Benjamin admitted that he and his siblings were initially embarrassed to learn of the dating ad, he has since said that he is “very glad” that their father did as such.

“Everyone in New Zealand was wonderful, we had people offering to show us around and even buying us beer during our holiday,” he said. “It's definitely an interesting way to meet people, it was fun meeting families and women — we had such a good time on this trip.”