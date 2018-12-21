Dad secretly places dating ad for three 'successful, handsome, alas unmarried' sons

Three eligible bachelors are in for the surprise – and trip – of a lifetime, when they finally catch wind of the now-viral news that their father secretly placed a dating ad in a New Zealand newspaper ahead of their trip Down Under.

Earlier this week, an Oregon man named Neil placed a classified ad in the New Zealand Herald pursuing blind dates for his three sons during their upcoming vacation, billing them as three “wonderful, successful, handsome, alas unmarried” brothers, the Herald reports.

"We are from the States (Oregon), visiting your beautiful country. My wife and I have three wonderful, successful, handsome, alas unmarried, sons between the ages of 28-32," the ad reads. "We are not expecting, just hoping, to introduce our sons to nice NZ daughters. At the very least we'll embarrass our sons and the truth is, we do find some enjoyment in that."

“Our family will be arriving on the 26th of December 2018 and leaving on January 7, 2019,” Neil concludes, leaving an email address and open invitation for adventurous singles to reach out.

Unsurprisingly, the story has since gone viral with over 4,500 likes and hundreds of shares on the newspaper's Facebook page.

“OMG WE NEED TO GET THE ARRIVAL TIME AND SET UP A BIG KIWI WELCOME PERHAPS WITH BANNERS AND THE WORKS,” one commenter wrote of the funny story.

“Time to leave my mans,” another quipped.

“Lets get those green cards,” one woman wrote, tagging her friend in the post.

“They could be serial killers,” another more cautious user worried.

“Good luck guys. Kiwi chicks are alot to take on,” one cynic wisecracked.

Despite the attention, Neil claims that his intentions are pure.

"We like to travel and I have gone with my kids to Europe, Australia and Japan, but we have never really interacted with anybody and in my mind I was just interested in them getting to know people, meeting people their age, and maybe develop some lasting, permanent relationships," he told the Herald.

"I have never done anything like this before and they don't know. They are clueless, which I love."

The Oregon man further divulged that he’s since received over 200 responses to the ad, as Kiwi locals vie to meet the eligible gentlemen

"It is hard to tell how many are genuine. A few are maybe just scammers but for the most part people are really amazingly nice in your country,” he mused.

Better yet, Neil says that he doesn’t plan to tell Matthew, a 31-year-old realtor, Jeremy, a 28-year-old nonprofit organizer, or Benjamin, a 26-year-old consultant, until they’re on the plane en route to NZ.

“I have no idea what will happen, but at least we will be able to meet some people,” the father said. "I am sure they will be surprised and annoyed, but I am sure they will laugh. We have a good relationship and are always joking with each other. They know I am a little unusual in that regard."